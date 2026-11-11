ISRO completes 200 seconds cryogenic engine test for GSLV-F19 launch
Isro pulled off a successful test of its cryogenic engine for the upcoming GSLV-F19 mission, running it for 200 seconds at its Tamil Nadu facility.
This smooth trial sets the stage for launching the NVS-04 satellite, a big step forward for India's space program.
Cryogenic engines enable heavier satellite launches
The GSLV-F19 will send up NVS-04, which is part of India's NavIC navigation system (think GPS, but homegrown).
Thanks to these powerful cryogenic engines (using super-cold liquid hydrogen and oxygen), the rocket can carry heavier satellites into high orbits.
With this test done and dusted, India is closer to boosting its own navigation tech and relying less on foreign systems.