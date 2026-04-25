ISRO finishes India's land use mapping: Why it matters
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced its successful completion of high-resolution land use mapping for the entire country. The project was done in collaboration with the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, and aims to aid decentralized planning through geospatial technologies. The mapping data, created at a scale of 1:10,000, is now available to government organizations across India.
Application
Data integrated into Grammanchitra web portal
ISRO has said that the high-resolution land use mapping data will support Gram Panchayat development plans. The agency also revealed that this dataset has been integrated as one of the information layers on the Grammanchitra web portal of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. This integration is tipped to enable stronger, data-driven governance at the grassroots level in India.