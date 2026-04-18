ISRO completes Mission Mitra 4 day Ladakh exercise for Gaganyaan
Technology
ISRO just wrapped up Mission Mitra, a four-day training exercise in Ladakh to get ready for Gaganyaan.
The goal? See how well ground teams can work together and adapt when things get tough: think freezing cold and low oxygen, similar to what astronauts might face.
Flexibility boosted ISRO support crew readiness
By putting teams through real-world challenges and emergencies, ISRO found that being flexible with procedures actually helped everyone collaborate better.
These lessons are key for making sure the support crew is ready to handle whatever comes their way during the actual space mission.