ISRO completes SpaDex mission as twin satellites reenter atmosphere

Launched in December 2024, these twin satellites spent nearly 22 months pulling off some pretty advanced moves, like docking with each other in orbit and transferring power between them.

After hitting all their goals (and running out of fuel), they naturally drifted back toward Earth after the fuel was exhausted and their orbits decayed progressively, leading to their eventual atmospheric re-entry: SpaDex-A over the South Pacific on October 12 and SpaDex-B over the North Atlantic on October 13.

ISRO sees this as a big step forward for India's space docking abilities.