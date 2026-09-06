Isro completes successful full-thrust semi-cryogenic powerhead test in Tamil Nadu
Technology
Isro pulled off a successful full-thrust test of its semi-cryogenic engine powerhead at the Mahendragiri complex in Tamil Nadu on September 5.
This was the ninth time they have fired up this Power Head Test Article (PHTA), and for 5 seconds, it hit maximum power during a 35-second run, a pretty cool milestone for India's space technology.
Semi-cryogenic engine demonstrated mid-run tank switching
This test proved the engine can smoothly switch fuel tanks mid-run, which is an important step toward enabling longer-duration PHTA hot tests in subsequent trials.
The new semi-cryogenic stage will power upgraded LVM3 rockets, letting them carry heavier payloads into space.
In short: more powerful launches and bigger missions are on the way for Isro.