ISRO completes successful test of revamped SSLV booster at Sriharikota
Isro just pulled off a successful test of its revamped SSLV rocket booster at Sriharikota on August 11, 2026.
This ground test checked out new design tweaks aimed at making the rocket perform better and easier to build: big news for India's space game.
Upgraded SSLV adds 100kg to LEO
The upgraded booster burns fuel faster, handles heat more efficiently, and has a lighter build.
Isro tracked more than 600 parameters during the test, and the results closely matched their predictions.
The improvements mean the SSLV can now carry about 100kg more to low Earth orbit, making it even more competitive for launching small satellites.
ISRO enables private SSLV production
Isro is handing over SSLV technology to private companies so they can build more rockets at scale.
This move helps India strengthen its position in the global small-satellite launch market.