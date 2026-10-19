ISRO conducts 1st full-scale ignition test for LME-1100 gas generator
Technology
ISRO just pulled off the first ignition test of the full-scale gas generator for the 1,100-kilonewton LME-1100 methane engine in Tamil Nadu, a big step that puts India closer to rocket tech like SpaceX.
With more tests planned by 2027, this engine could help launch much heavier payloads and push India's space game forward.
ISRO designs larger methane engine
Methane engines are cleaner and easier to maintain, and ISRO has even designed a bigger one for next-generation rockets.
These upgrades are key for India's Next Generation Launch Vehicle, which is set to play a major role in crewed Moon missions by 2040, showing just how serious India is about leading in space tech.