ISRO conducts successful 2nd parachute test for Gaganyaan at Sriharikota

Gaganyaan aims 3-day 3-person LVM3 mission

Gaganyaan aims to send a three-person crew into orbit for three days using the LVM3 rocket.

The parachute setup, which includes several different chutes tested in sequence, is key to bringing them home safely.

Earlier tests used a heavy dummy module, and more trials are lined up with help from DRDO, Indian Air Force, and Navy before the big launch.