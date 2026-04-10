ISRO conducts successful 2nd parachute test for Gaganyaan at Sriharikota
Technology
ISRO just pulled off its second big parachute test (IADT-02) for the Gaganyaan mission at Satish Dhawan Space Station, Sriharikota.
This successful trial means the system that will slow down and safely land India's first astronauts is working as planned, a huge step toward launching humans into space next year.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh gave a shoutout to ISRO for the achievement.
Gaganyaan aims 3-day 3-person LVM3 mission
Gaganyaan aims to send a three-person crew into orbit for three days using the LVM3 rocket.
The parachute setup, which includes several different chutes tested in sequence, is key to bringing them home safely.
Earlier tests used a heavy dummy module, and more trials are lined up with help from DRDO, Indian Air Force, and Navy before the big launch.