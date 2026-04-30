ISRO inspects Japan launch site for 2028 Chandrayaan-5 mission Technology Apr 30, 2026

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is getting ready for its Chandrayaan-5 mission, set to launch in 2028, and has sent a team to Japan to inspect the launch site.

This is all part of a bigger India-Japan space collaboration focused on exploring the moon and pushing technology boundaries.

The mission could be equipped with more advanced devices to study the Moon.