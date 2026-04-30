ISRO inspects Japan launch site for 2028 Chandrayaan-5 mission
Technology
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is getting ready for its Chandrayaan-5 mission, set to launch in 2028, and has sent a team to Japan to inspect the launch site.
This is all part of a bigger India-Japan space collaboration focused on exploring the moon and pushing technology boundaries.
The mission could be equipped with more advanced devices to study the Moon.
India Japan partnership targets lunar discoveries
These site checks in Japan are about making sure everything is safe and works smoothly for the launch.
The partnership shows how India and Japan are joining forces for future space missions, aiming for more discoveries together and some serious technology upgrades along the way.