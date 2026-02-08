ISRO invites bids for heavy rail system at new spaceport
Technology
ISRO is gearing up to boost its small rocket launches at the Kulasekarapattinam spaceport.
They've just invited bids to build a heavy-duty rail system that will move rockets from the assembly building straight to the launch pad—think 1,700 meters of track designed for some seriously hefty payloads.
The project is backed by a ₹986 crore budget
This rail setup can handle loads up to 570 tons and features precise tracks with smart switching for different gages.
The whole project is on a tight timeline—just 29 weeks to finish up, with penalties if there are delays.
Backed by a ₹986 crore budget, the new spaceport is expected to be ready for action in 2026-27.