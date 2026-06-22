ISRO invites Indian astronomers to propose research using XPoSAT Technology Jun 22, 2026

ISRO is giving Indian astronomers a chance to use data from XPoSAT, the country's first X-ray polarimetry satellite launched in 2024.

If you're into cosmic mysteries like black holes and neutron stars, you can submit your research ideas by July 25, 2026.

Observations will run from September 2026 to March 2027.