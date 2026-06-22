ISRO invites Indian astronomers to propose research using XPoSAT
Technology
ISRO is giving Indian astronomers a chance to use data from XPoSAT, the country's first X-ray polarimetry satellite launched in 2024.
If you're into cosmic mysteries like black holes and neutron stars, you can submit your research ideas by July 25, 2026.
Observations will run from September 2026 to March 2027.
XPoSAT carries POLIX and XSPECT instruments
XPoSAT orbits Earth at 650km and carries two instruments: POLIX (for X-ray polarization) and XSPECT (for spectroscopy and timing).
Researchers won't get direct access to mission controls since everything's preplanned, but after a six-month proprietary period, all observation data will be available for registered users via ISSDC.