ISRO invites industry partners to build reusable rocket landing legs
Technology
ISRO is teaming up with Indian industries to build landing legs for its reusable rocket project, hoping to make space launches more affordable.
Through a new tender, it is looking for partners to help create key parts for its vertical takeoff, vertical landing (VTVL) vehicle: think of it as India's answer to making rockets that can land and fly again.
ISRO details 3 phase schedule
The plan is split into three phases over a year: first, building the initial hardware in four months; next, testing and making two more units; and finally, producing two to four units.
By bringing in industry partners, ISRO is not just sharing the workload: it is also moving India closer to cost-effective and sustainable space missions.