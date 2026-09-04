ISRO launches EOS-05 and plans 6 more satellites including NVS-03
Technology
ISRO just pulled off its first big satellite launch of the financial year with EOS-05, bouncing back after a rocky start in January.
Now, it's gearing up for six more launches, including a new NVS-03 satellite that will make India's NavIC navigation system even stronger.
ISRO Gaganyaan G1 uncrewed test 2026
The real spotlight is on Gaganyaan, ISRO's ambitious human spaceflight project.
The first uncrewed test flight (G1) is targeted for 2026 to try out astronaut safety and re-entry systems.
It's the first of three prep missions before sending astronauts up, showing how carefully ISRO is building toward its biggest goal yet.