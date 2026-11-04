ISRO launches NVS-03, a step toward restoring NavIC service
Technology
India's homegrown navigation system, NavIC, is a step toward restoring service thanks to the new NVS-03 satellite.
Launched by ISRO on October 30, 2026, this upgrade means India now has its own satellite-based navigation system, built and operated right here.
NVS-03 addresses clock and orbit issues
NVS-03 helps address past issues like faulty atomic clocks and NVS-02 failing to reach its intended orbit, bringing a fresh, made-in-India atomic clock and support for the L1 frequency (so it works better with smartphones).
With coverage across India and 1,500km beyond, it's set to help everything from maps on your phone to emergency services, and it'll keep running for the next 12 years.