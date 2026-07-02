ISRO launches 'Space on Wheels's mobile exhibit in Tiruppur schools
Technology
ISRO just rolled out its "Space on Wheels" mobile exhibition in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, hoping to spark curiosity about space among students.
The launch took place at Iduvampalayam Government Higher Secondary School, with local education leaders and Vetry NGO teaming up for the big day.
ISRO expert, models draw 3,500 students
The exhibition features scale models of India's coolest space missions: think PSLV, GSLV, Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan, and more.
More than 3,500 students from nearby schools showed up to check it out.
An ISRO expert was there to break down how everything works and answer questions, making space science feel a lot more real and exciting.