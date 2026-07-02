ISRO launches 'Space on Wheels's mobile exhibit in Tiruppur schools

ISRO expert, models draw 3,500 students

The exhibition features scale models of India's coolest space missions: think PSLV, GSLV, Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan, and more.

More than 3,500 students from nearby schools showed up to check it out.

An ISRO expert was there to break down how everything works and answer questions, making space science feel a lot more real and exciting.