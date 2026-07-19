ISRO lines up 7 2026-27 missions including Gaganyaan preparations
Technology
ISRO has lined up seven missions for 2026-27, with the next launch just around the corner.
These include new communication and Earth observation satellites, plus major prep for Gaganyaan, India's first human spaceflight.
India's space sector surpasses 400 startups
With over 400 startups now in the mix, India's space sector is growing fast.
ISRO is ramping up launch frequency by adding a second launch pad and juggling both government and commercial satellites.
Pulling off all seven missions this year would really show how far India has come in global space tech and how much more is on the horizon.