ISRO mandates exit approvals for Group 'A' staff on Gaganyaan
ISRO just made it tougher for Group 'A' scientific/technical personnel associated with Gaganyaan and other important missions/projects to leave after nearly 100 quit this year.
Now, scientific and technical personnel associated with important missions like Gaganyaan need special approval to resign or retire.
The goal? Make sure important projects don't get derailed by sudden staff shortages.
ISRO recruitment underway for 1,449 posts
ISRO has been facing a 14.4% vacancy rate as of early 2026, and recruitment actions are in progress for 1,449 posts and being initiated for the remaining 933 posts to fill the gaps.
Still, Gaganyaan's uncrewed launch has already been delayed.
Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said ISRO's strong teamwork (and even help from retired personnel) keeps things moving despite these challenges.