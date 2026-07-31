ISRO opens 746 jobs to fill Department of Space vacancies
ISRO is opening up 746 jobs across scientist, administrative, and apprenticeship roles, one of its biggest hiring sprees in years.
With nearly 30% of Department of Space jobs sitting empty (the highest gap in 25 years), this move aims to bring in fresh talent and energy.
ISRO offers 336 permanent, 410 apprenticeships
There are 336 permanent spots (including some backlog posts) and 410 apprenticeships for recent graduates and diploma holders.
Electronics engineering leads the list for scientist positions, but there are also openings in mechanical, computer science, civil, electrical, and administrative roles like assistants.
New hires will be posted at key centers like Bengaluru headquarters, Thiruvananthapuram's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, and Sriharikota, helping power everything from satellite launches to future space missions.