ISRO plans 4 launch pads by 2029, Tuticorin small-satellite facility
Technology
ISRO is gearing up for a big boost: by 2029, it will have four working launch pads to keep up with the world's growing appetite for satellite launches.
A major part of this plan is a huge new facility in Tuticorin just for small-satellite rockets, which should make getting satellites into space faster and easier.
ISRO to partner with private companies
To pull all this off, ISRO will work closely with private companies, creating more high-tech jobs and helping the economy grow.
Chairman V Narayanan called these partnerships essential as demand rises.
Coming up soon: the first uncrewed Gaganyaan test (with more tests before astronauts climb aboard), plus the Chandrayaan-5 moon mission with Japan, which will send a rover to explore the lunar surface.