ISRO's new launch-pad at Sriharikota to be ready by 2029

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is working on a third launch pad at its Sriharikota spaceport. The move comes as part of the agency's plan to launch larger satellites weighing over 12,000-14,000kg. Padmakumar ES, Director and Distinguished Scientist of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), confirmed that ISRO is currently in the process of vendor selection for this major project.

Enhanced capacity New launch pad to boost ISRO's capabilities The new launch pad is expected to be operational within four years. This development is aimed at enhancing ISRO's capabilities for future space missions. The Sriharikota complex, which spans an area of 175 square kilometers, has been serving as a base for launching various satellites with different launch vehicles since October 1971.

Future missions ISRO's expansion plans for larger satellite launches Padmakumar said that to move ahead with the plan of placing bigger satellites in different orbits, ISRO needs bigger launch vehicles. He added that "activities are going on" for the development, installation, and commissioning of this new launch pad. The procurement phase has already begun and vendors are being identified to provide necessary support for this mega project.