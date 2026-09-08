ISRO plans private sector production for mature rockets and satellites
Technology
ISRO is planning to shift the building of its mature rockets and routine satellites to private companies.
The idea is to let ISRO focus on bigger, more ambitious space projects, while private players handle the regular launches.
This move follows what NASA and other top space agencies are doing, teaming up with private industry for better efficiency and fresh ideas.
Nine ISRO employee groups seek clarity
Private companies could eventually take charge of making rockets like SSLV, PSLV, and LVM3, plus manage new launch sites.
While this could reduce costs and let ISRO focus on new technologies and complex missions, some ISRO employees are worried about job security as these changes are proposed.
Nine employee groups have already asked for clarity on how their roles might shift.