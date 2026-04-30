ISRO receives Russian RusBeam 2800 3D printer for Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan

RusBeam 2800 prints 2.8m, 4t components

The RusBeam 2800 can print components up to 2.8 meters tall and 4 metric tons heavy, using tough alloys like titanium and nickel.

It's a huge boost for ISRO's plans to speed up production and improve efficiency for future human spaceflight and lunar projects, all while deepening tech ties between India and Russia after their recent summit joint statement.