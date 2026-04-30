ISRO receives Russian RusBeam 2800 3D printer for Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan
Technology
ISRO just got a major upgrade, a cutting-edge 3D printer from Russia called the RusBeam 2800.
This tech lets them quickly build big, complex metal parts for ambitious space missions like Gaganyaan and Chandrayaan, helping India level up in the global space race.
RusBeam 2800 prints 2.8m, 4t components
The RusBeam 2800 can print components up to 2.8 meters tall and 4 metric tons heavy, using tough alloys like titanium and nickel.
It's a huge boost for ISRO's plans to speed up production and improve efficiency for future human spaceflight and lunar projects, all while deepening tech ties between India and Russia after their recent summit joint statement.