ISRO returns in September likely with GSLV-Mk-II carrying GISAT 1A
Technology
After almost eight months, ISRO is making a comeback this September with its GSLV Mk-II rocket.
The mission is likely to carry GISAT 1A, a satellite designed to snap detailed images of Earth.
This launch follows the PSLV-C62 failure on January 12, 2026, where things went off track due to a technical glitch.
NVS-03 to bolster NavIC system
GISAT 1A is tentatively scheduled to lift off from Sriharikota and aims to succeed where the earlier GISAT 1 mission stumbled back in 2021.
ISRO is also prepping the NVS-03 navigation satellite to boost India's NavIC system, which has been running low on working satellites lately.
After learning from past mistakes and making technical fixes, ISRO hopes these launches will get its space program back on course.