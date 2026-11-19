ISRO reveals 4 astronaut candidates for India's Gaganyaan mission
ISRO just revealed the four astronaut candidates under training for the Gaganyaan mission.
The team (Wing Commander Shubanshu Shukla, Group Captains Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair and Ajit Krishnan, and Wing Commander Angad Prathap) is a big step for India's space dreams and puts Indian Gagannauts on the global map.
ISRO chose candidates for extreme situations
ISRO chose astronaut candidates under training because they are used to handling extreme situations (think: high speeds, sudden pressure drops) and working closely with engineers.
Their skills mean better safety and smoother missions, a must when you are aiming for successful human space travel.