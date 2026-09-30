ISRO rolls out Santulan with 4 nutritionists for Gaganyaan astronauts
Technology
ISRO is rolling out the Santulan program to keep its Gaganyaan astronauts in top shape.
The plan? Bring in four nutritionists to design custom meal plans for each crew member, all based on their unique health profiles and training needs at Bengaluru's Human Space Flight Centre.
ISRO tender closes October 14, 2026
ISRO is also looking for a catering partner to have a kitchen located within 10km of the training center, making sure every bite meets strict safety and nutrition standards.
Vendors have draft menus already, but final diets will be tweaked as needed.
If you're interested, tender submissions close on October 14, 2026.