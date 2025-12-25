ISRO's 2026 roadmap: Uncrewed Gaganyaan mission, satellite launches, and more

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has an action-packed schedule for 2026. The highlight will be the first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission, a major milestone in India's space exploration journey. This mission will set the stage for the human spaceflight mission planned for 2027. The Gaganyaan project is India's maiden human spaceflight initiative that aims to send three Indian astronauts into Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) and bring them back safely.

Test run Uncrewed mission to test human safety dynamics The uncrewed Gaganyaan mission will be a precursor to the actual launch. It will involve Vyomitra, a humanoid robot introduced by ISRO in 2024. Vyomitra will be used to test all human safety dynamics and contingencies for the Gaganyaan mission. The uncrewed flight will also test other capabilities such as the rocket LVM-3, spacecraft aerodynamics, module re-entry, and crew module recovery after landing on Earth.

Satellite launches Industry-made PSLV and Oceansat-3A launch In 2026, ISRO will also witness the first-ever launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T). The PSLV is a reliable launch system that has been used for multiple missions, including Chandrayaan-1. The first privately-built PSLV is expected to launch in Q1 2026 with Oceansat-3A (EOS10), an Earth observation satellite.

Satellite functions Oceansat-3A to aid oceanographic applications Oceansat-3A will mainly be used for oceanographic applications. It will be equipped with an Ocean Colour Monitor and Sea Surface Temperature Monitor to study marine ecosystems, ocean winds, and coastal zone management. The satellite is part of a series launched by ISRO that aims to study different parts of land and sea for various purposes such as cartography, fishing, forest cover monitoring, weather forecasting among others.

Tech demo Technology demonstration satellite TDS-1 to be launched Another major plan for 2026 is the launch of a technology demonstration satellite (TDS-1). This will be a test bed for trying out new technologies for future space missions. The TDS-1, which will be launched aboard a PSLV launch vehicle, will demonstrate three main kinds of technologies: high Thrust Electric Propulsion System, indigenous Traveling Wave Tube amplifier and Quantum Key Distribution.