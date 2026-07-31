ISRO seeks 410 apprentices at U R Rao Satellite Centre
ISRO is looking for 410 new apprentices at its U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, with spots open for graduates, diploma holders, and commerce students.
If you're interested in getting hands-on experience at one of India's coolest space organizations, you can apply online through the NATS portal by August 29, 2026.
ISRO graduate apprentices ₹12,300, others ₹10,900
There are 220 graduate apprentice roles (₹12,300 a month), plus 120 technician and 70 commercial apprentice positions (each at ₹10,900 a month).
To throw your hat in the ring, just register on the NATS portal, find URSC ISRO under apprenticeship listings, fill out the form, and upload your documents.
ISRO selection on marks, verification required
Selection is based on your academic marks, so your grades matter here.
If shortlisted, you'll need to attend document verification (travel costs aren't covered).
It's a solid chance to boost your skills with real-world training at ISRO.