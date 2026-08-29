ISRO gearing up for major comeback after 2 setbacks
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is gearing up for a major comeback mission after an eight-month hiatus. The space agency will launch its ambitious Earth observation satellite, EOS 5 (formerly GISAT 1A), on September 4. The launch will be carried out using the Geo-synchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV F17) rocket.
Satellite's purpose
EOS 5 satellite will provide near-real-time data
The EOS 5 satellite will give India a continuous view of its territory from an altitude of nearly 36,000km.
This capability is especially critical for a country that is increasingly susceptible to extreme weather events.
The satellite is expected to provide near-real-time data useful for disaster management agencies, weather forecasters, agricultural planners, and security agencies.
Future plans
ISRO's ambitious roadmap for FY27
ISRO Chairman Dr. V Narayanan has revealed an ambitious roadmap for the current financial year.
The agency plans to realize 12 satellites and conduct eight launch vehicle missions by March 2027.
These missions will cover communication, navigation, Earth observation and scientific research.
Notably, this comes after two consecutive failures of the PSLV rocket and an unsuccessful attempt to launch a similar satellite on August 12, 2021.
Rocket reliability
GSLV Mk II rocket's successful track record
The GSLV Mk II rocket, which will carry the EOS 5 satellite, has proven its reliability by successfully launching the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite.
This Indo-US mission is considered the world's most expensive Earth imaging satellite.
The success of this mission has boosted confidence in the GSLV Mk II platform and highlighted ISRO's progress in mastering complex cryogenic propulsion technology.