ISRO sets roadmap to 2047 including Chandrayaan-4 and NGLV

ISRO plans Chandrayaan-5, Shukrayaan-1, Bharatiya-Antariksh-Station

Chandrayaan-5, teaming up with Japan's JAXA, will head out in September 2028 to hunt for water ice on the Moon.

Shukrayaan-1 launches in March 2028 and will take a closer look at Venus's atmosphere.

Plus, India's own space station (Bharatiya Antariksh Station) will start taking shape in 2028 and hopes to be fully running by 2035.

ISRO's roadmap shows it is not just keeping up: it is aiming high in global space exploration!