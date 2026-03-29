ISRO sets roadmap to 2047 including Chandrayaan-4 and NGLV
ISRO has big plans stretching all the way to 2047, with some seriously cool missions lined up.
Chandrayaan-4 is set for October 2027 and aims to collect and return up to 3kg of lunar regolith (loose surface soil) from the Moon's south pole—a first for India.
The Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV) is also on the horizon, with its debut flight planned for September 2031.
ISRO plans Chandrayaan-5, Shukrayaan-1, Bharatiya-Antariksh-Station
Chandrayaan-5, teaming up with Japan's JAXA, will head out in September 2028 to hunt for water ice on the Moon.
Shukrayaan-1 launches in March 2028 and will take a closer look at Venus's atmosphere.
Plus, India's own space station (Bharatiya Antariksh Station) will start taking shape in 2028 and hopes to be fully running by 2035.
ISRO's roadmap shows it is not just keeping up: it is aiming high in global space exploration!