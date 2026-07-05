ISRO successfully tests Gaganyaan parachutes for safe splashdown at Sriharikota
Technology
ISRO just nailed a big step for India's first human spaceflight, Gaganyaan, by successfully testing the crew module's parachutes at Sriharikota.
These tests are all about making sure astronauts land safely in the sea when they return to Earth, with deceleration systems working as planned.
ISRO developing SOLVE test rocket
The crew module, which is basically the astronauts' ride to space and back, had 10 parachutes deployed during these trials to slow it down for a smooth ocean splashdown.
ISRO is also working on a new test rocket called SOLVE, designed to try out different scenarios for future missions.
Both milestones show India's getting closer to sending its own astronauts into space.