ISRO successfully tests ship-borne terminal off Chennai for Gaganyaan

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) just pulled off a successful trial of its homegrown Ship-Borne Terminal (SBT) off the coast of Chennai.

This technology is a game-changer for tracking rockets and satellites after they leave ground station range, especially important for India's upcoming human space mission, Gaganyaan.

The SBT was tested on July 26 aboard the research vessel Sagar Manusha and proved it can handle tough ocean conditions.