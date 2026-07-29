ISRO successfully tests ship-borne terminal off Chennai for Gaganyaan
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) just pulled off a successful trial of its homegrown Ship-Borne Terminal (SBT) off the coast of Chennai.
This technology is a game-changer for tracking rockets and satellites after they leave ground station range, especially important for India's upcoming human space mission, Gaganyaan.
The SBT was tested on July 26 aboard the research vessel Sagar Manusha and proved it can handle tough ocean conditions.
SBT enables ocean contact and self-reliance
With the SBT, ISRO can keep in touch with rockets and crew modules even when they're flying over the ocean, where regular ground stations can't reach.
This means better safety and real-time updates during launches.
Plus, now India won't have to rely as much on foreign tracking systems, showing off some serious self-reliance in space technology.