ISRO teams with colleges and companies to pursue space milestones
Technology
ISRO is teaming up with colleges and companies to help India reach some pretty major space milestones.
At an event with Andhra University, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said working together is key if we want things like a homegrown space station by 2035 or even landing Indians on the moon by 2040.
ISRO's V Narayanan urges applied research
Narayanan urged universities to focus on research that actually solves real-world problems: think smarter farming, better disaster response, and stronger telecom networks.
He pointed out that ISRO satellites already help in these areas, but fresh ideas from young minds could push things even further.
This event was part of ISRO's nationwide push to spark innovation for future missions.