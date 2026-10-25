ISRO to build 4 functional launch pads by 2029
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to expand its space operations with four functional launch pads by 2029. The announcement was made by ISRO Chairman V Narayanan during a graduation ceremony at a private university in Chennai. He also revealed plans for a dedicated Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) complex at Kulasekarapattinam in Tuticorin district, covering an area of 2,000 acres.
Strategic partnerships
Private partnership for satellites
Narayanan clarified that while ISRO will not be privatized, it is essential to partner with private firms to meet the growing global and domestic demand for thousands of satellites.
"To handle this expanding ecosystem, ISRO will handhold startups and private enterprises, transferring technological expertise to foster economic growth and generate thousands of high-tech jobs," he said.
Upcoming projects
Kulasekarapattinam spaceport to have integration buildings, launch pads
The upcoming Kulasekarapattinam spaceport facility will have integration buildings, launch pads, rail-track systems, telemetry, tracking and command systems.
Narayanan also announced that ISRO plans to conduct the first uncrewed Gaganyaan test in the next two months.
This will be followed by two more uncrewed tests before a crewed mission.
"These tests will evaluate environmental control, safety systems, crew escape mechanisms." he said.
Mission preparation
Astronaut training underway for Gaganyaan mission
Narayanan revealed that ISRO has conducted some 8,000 ground-based experiments for the Gaganyaan mission. He also said that four astronaut-designates are currently undergoing specialized training. This extensive preparation is part of India's ambitious plan to send humans into space under the Gaganyaan project.