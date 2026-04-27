ISRO may send civilians to space in future Gaganyaan missions

In a major development, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is planning to open its astronaut corps to civilians. The move comes as part of the agency's long-term human spaceflight program. A committee within ISRO has recommended that the second batch of astronauts should be a mix of military and civilian candidates, The Times of India reported. This is a departure from the first batch selected for Gaganyaan mission, which was made up entirely of Indian Air Force test pilots.

Selection process Proposed pool for 2nd batch likely to comprise 10 members The proposed pool for the second batch of astronauts is likely to comprise 10 members. This includes six mission pilots from military aviation backgrounds and four civilian specialists from STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields. For this new batch, ISRO is also likely to widen its military intake by including combat helicopter pilots.

Strategic shift Civilian astronauts to join mission crews from 4th Gaganyaan mission The inclusion of civilians in the astronaut corps marks a major shift in ISRO's strategy. The agency is now looking to expand its spacefaring program beyond just validating critical technologies for human spaceflight. The long-term vision includes regular crewed missions, scientific research, and participation in long-duration missions aboard India's planned space station, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station. However, civilian astronauts are not likely to fly immediately and shall join crews only from the fourth Gaganyaan mission onward.

Advertisement

Future plans Mission frequency expected to increase over time The expansion of the astronaut cadre is also linked to an expected increase in mission frequency. Planning assumptions suggest that India might eventually conduct two human spaceflight missions annually, with astronauts possibly returning to space after a gap of about two years. A full cycle of selection, training, and mission preparation is tipped to take around 4.5 years.

Advertisement