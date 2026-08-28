ISRO to launch EOS 5 on September 4 after setbacks
Technology
ISRO is making a comeback with the launch of its EOS 5 satellite (formerly GISAT 1A) on September 4, 2026.
Riding atop the GSLV F17 rocket, this mission follows nearly eight months away from the launch pad and follows two tough PSLV failures, so there's a lot riding on this one.
EOS 5 provides India continuous monitoring
EOS 5 will orbit about 36,000km above Earth, giving India constant eyes in the sky for better disaster response and weather tracking.
It's also ISRO's next big step after a previous EOS 03, the original GISAT satellite, failed in 2021.
Looking ahead, Chairman Dr. V Narayanan says ISRO plans seven launches by March 2027 (including Gaganyaan's first uncrewed flight) and aims to ramp up both satellite and rocket launches this year.