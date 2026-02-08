ISRO to launch GISAT-1A on GSLV Mk II in March

GISAT-1A can snap sector images every five minutes and cover all of India every half hour with sharp 50-meter resolution. Thanks to its advanced telescope and sensors, it'll help track crops, forests, disasters, glaciers—even ocean changes—in near real time. Both civilians and the military will benefit when skies are clear.

The solid track record of GSLV rockets

This launch could mark the fifth straight success for ISRO's GSLV rockets since their last hiccup in 2021.

Even after losing two satellites to PSLV failures recently, ISRO's team feels ready—GISAT-1A has cleared all major checks at UR Rao Centre and the GSLV's solid track record has everyone hopeful for a smooth ride this time.