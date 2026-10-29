ISRO to launch NVS-03 Oct 30 from Sriharikota for NavIC
Technology
ISRO is getting ready to launch its NVS-03 satellite on October 30 at 11:51pm from Sriharikota.
This marks the 20th flight of India's GSLV rocket and is a key step in upgrading our homegrown navigation system, NavIC.
NVS-03 adds L1 signal, atomic clock
NavIC, India's answer to GPS, has been struggling with only three working satellites and some recent setbacks.
NVS-03 comes packed with an indigenous atomic clock and a new L1 signal, making it compatible with more devices (think smartphones and wearables).
If all goes well, this will help restore NavIC's full power and reliability, something ISRO is aiming for with more launches soon.