Isro to launch NVS-03 October 30 to help restore NavIC
Technology
Isro is all set to launch the NVS-03 satellite on October 30, 2026, using a GSLV rocket from Sriharikota.
This mission is key for boosting India's NavIC navigation system, basically our homegrown version of GPS, which right now doesn't have enough working satellites to provide full location services on its own.
Only 3 NavIC satellites active
With only three NavIC satellites currently active, India's navigation network has been running at limited capacity.
NVS-03 will help restore full positioning abilities and make us less dependent on foreign systems.
Plus, Isro's already working on more upgrades with future satellites like NVS-04 and NVS-05, keeping India's navigation tech strong and self-reliant for both daily life and strategic needs.