ISRO to pre-open pyrotechnic valves for NVS-03 launch Oct 30
Technology
ISRO is set to launch its NVS-03 satellite on October 30, and this time it is trying something new: pre-opening NVS-03's pyrotechnic valves before liftoff.
This change comes after last year's NVS-02 mission ran into trouble when a key valve did not open, leaving the satellite stuck in orbit.
ISRO pre-opening weighs prevention against risks
By opening the valves ahead of time, ISRO hopes to avoid a repeat of that glitch and keep everything running smoothly.
While this fix could bring new challenges like leaks or pressure changes during launch, it shows ISRO's focus on learning from mistakes and making its space missions more reliable each time.