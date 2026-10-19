ISRO weighs keeping oxidiser line pyro valve open for NVS-03
Technology
ISRO is gearing up to launch its NVS-03 satellite, but there is a big decision on the table: should they keep a key valve open from the start or not?
This comes after last year's NVS-02 mission missed its orbit because the drive signal failed to reach the oxidiser-line pyro valve, which only works once.
NVS-03 could restore India's NavIC service
NVS-03 is crucial for India's NavIC navigation network, which right now has just three working satellites, one short of what is needed for basic coverage.
If NVS-03 launches successfully, it will help restore full NavIC service.
Looking ahead, more advanced satellites are planned to make the system even better.