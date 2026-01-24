ISRO's 2026: Big launch plans, global collabs, and more

Why should you care?

ISRO isn't just launching satellites—they're teaming up with 60 countries and planning to establish an International Space Station and even safe lunar returns.

Plus, they're learning from recent launches like PSLV-C62 (which experienced an anomaly in its third stage) by analyzing what went off-track.

If you're into space or tech—or just want to see India making big moves globally—this is worth keeping an eye on.