ISRO's 2026: Big launch plans, global collabs, and more
ISRO is gearing up for a packed 2026, with plans for multiple PSLV, LVM3 and SSLV missions.
Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore on January 24, ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan said these missions include the much-awaited Gaganyaan uncrewed test flights, a new navigation satellite (NVS-03), and an Earth observation satellite.
Why should you care?
ISRO isn't just launching satellites—they're teaming up with 60 countries and planning to establish an International Space Station and even safe lunar returns.
Plus, they're learning from recent launches like PSLV-C62 (which experienced an anomaly in its third stage) by analyzing what went off-track.
If you're into space or tech—or just want to see India making big moves globally—this is worth keeping an eye on.