ISRO's CE20 engine hits 22 metric tons of thrust

Engine will help in India's 1st human spaceflight mission

This engine is the powerhouse behind India's LVM3 rocket, the same one that launched Chandrayaan-3.

With these upgrades, the rocket can now carry heavier loads and is gearing up for Gaganyaan, India's human spaceflight program.

For ISRO, it's not just about breaking records: it means they're building technology that stands shoulder-to-shoulder with global space giants.