ISRO's CE20 engine hits 22 metric tons of thrust
Technology
ISRO has pulled off a major win with its CE20 cryogenic engine, nailing a 165-second hot test at sea level and hitting 22 metric tons of thrust, up from the previous 19 metric tons.
This test, done at Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu, used new technology like a nozzle protection system and multi-element igniter to tackle some pretty tough engineering challenges.
Engine will help in India's 1st human spaceflight mission
This engine is the powerhouse behind India's LVM3 rocket, the same one that launched Chandrayaan-3.
With these upgrades, the rocket can now carry heavier loads and is gearing up for Gaganyaan, India's human spaceflight program.
For ISRO, it's not just about breaking records: it means they're building technology that stands shoulder-to-shoulder with global space giants.