ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 spots water ice signs near Moon's south pole
Technology
ISRO and the Physical Research Laboratory have spotted signs of water ice hiding beneath the surface near the Moon's south pole.
Using data from Chandrayaan-2, researchers zeroed in on super-cold, always-dark craters, perfect spots for ancient ice to survive.
Radar identifies 4 doubly shadowed craters
By analyzing radar signals, the team picked out four "doubly shadowed" craters with strong hints of buried ice, including a standout 1.1-km crater inside Faustini crater.
This discovery could be huge for future lunar missions: imagine astronauts using local water instead of hauling it from Earth!
The find makes these icy spots prime targets for upcoming exploration.