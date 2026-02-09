ISRO's Chandrayaan-4 mission to Moon: Possible landing site identified
A study by scientists at the Space Applications Centre (SAC) has shortlisted a one-square-kilometre patch (MM-4) near Mons Mouton in the lunar south polar region as the front-runner landing site for Chandrayaan-4, its first mission to bring back lunar samples.
The choice was made using sharp images from the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter.
Site picked after comparing 4 possible locations
The site, called MM-4, was picked after comparing four possible locations.
Scientists looked at things like crater size, tiny boulders (under 0.32 meters), gentle slopes, and enough sunlight—plus it's in a south polar area where water ice may be present that could be great for future missions.
Mission to bring back 2-3kg lunar soil
Planned for the mid-to-late 2020s, subject to ISRO confirmation, Chandrayaan-4 will send five modules in two stacks on two rockets to collect about 2 to 3kg of Moon soil using robots and drills.
Bringing these samples back will help ISRO test out new tech and get ready for even bigger lunar adventures ahead.