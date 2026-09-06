ISRO's EOS-05 completes crucial maneuver toward geosynchronous imaging orbit
Technology
India's latest Earth-observation satellite, EOS-05, just pulled off a crucial maneuver in space.
Launched by ISRO on September 4, it's now on its way to geosynchronous orbit (about 36,000km above us) where it'll become the country's first imaging satellite at that height.
EOS-05 burn enables all-day monitoring
After a 1.5-hour engine burn on September 5, EOS-05 adjusted its path and will reach its final spot in the next few days.
Once there, it can keep an eye on the same part of Earth all day long.
This means better tracking for things like weather changes, cyclones, border activity, and even crop health, making life a bit easier (and safer) for everyone back home.