ISRO's Gaganyaan mission gets big boost with successful parachute test
ISRO just pulled off a big milestone for its Gaganyaan mission—successfully dropping the crew module from 3km up using a Chinook helicopter to mimic what happens when astronauts come back to Earth.
Three main parachutes opened perfectly, letting the module splash down safely off the coast near Sriharikota.
The Indian Navy recovered the module at sea and handed it over in Chennai, setting things up for an uncrewed space mission later this year and aiming for India's first astronaut flight in 2027.
This test was all about making sure the parachute system works smoothly—because safe landings are non-negotiable when humans are involved.
It also showed how ISRO, DRDO, the Air Force, and Navy are teaming up to make India's space dreams real.
If all goes well, we could see even more missions soon, including work on India's own space station module.