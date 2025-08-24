ISRO's Gaganyaan mission gets big boost with successful parachute test Technology Aug 24, 2025

ISRO just pulled off a big milestone for its Gaganyaan mission—successfully dropping the crew module from 3km up using a Chinook helicopter to mimic what happens when astronauts come back to Earth.

Three main parachutes opened perfectly, letting the module splash down safely off the coast near Sriharikota.

The Indian Navy recovered the module at sea and handed it over in Chennai, setting things up for an uncrewed space mission later this year and aiming for India's first astronaut flight in 2027.