ISRO's Gaganyaan mission gets support from remote island in Australia
ISRO's antenna and related containers have arrived on the Cocos (Keeling) Islands to support India's big Gaganyaan space mission.
About 20 ISRO engineers are busy assembling everything with temporary solar panels, and installation is expected to be complete by mid-March.
Filling coverage gaps
This remote station will keep tabs on the crew module as it launches over the Bay of Bengal and re-enters above the Indian Ocean, filling in coverage gaps that Indian mainland stations can't reach.
It also supports tracking across the wider Indian Ocean.
A truly global effort
Gaganyaan is a truly global effort, with over 15 tracking stations worldwide—from Fiji to French Guiana and ships at sea.
Australia's role, through its Space Agency and Nova Systems, is part of a bigger partnership that brings Quad countries closer ahead of Gaganyaan's planned launch.