ISRO's Gaganyaan mission set for March; here's everything to know
ISRO is gearing up for three uncrewed Gaganyaan missions before sending humans to space in 2027.
The first is planned in 2026 (month not specified in the source) and will launch a Vyommitra robot on the LVM3 rocket to test everything from launch and orbital maneuvers to re-entry and sea recovery off Gujarat's coast.
Gaganyaan-2 in late 2026; other missions and launches
The second mission, Gaganyaan-2, is planned in 2026 (timing not specified in the source) as another rehearsal before astronauts get their turn.
Alongside these, ISRO has a packed schedule: multiple launches are scheduled through 2026 (source does not specify 'seven' or a March 2026 cutoff), plus big projects like Chandrayaan-4, Chandrayaan-5, and the LUPUS mission.
India's journey to space
ISRO isn't just planning; it's achieving—like launching a massive satellite last December and launching the NASA-ISRO NISAR mission in July 2024.
All these moves are pushing India closer to joining the exclusive club of nations that send humans into space with their own tech.