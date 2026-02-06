ISRO's Gaganyaan mission set for March; here's everything to know Technology Feb 06, 2026

ISRO is gearing up for three uncrewed Gaganyaan missions before sending humans to space in 2027.

The first is planned in 2026 (month not specified in the source) and will launch a Vyommitra robot on the LVM3 rocket to test everything from launch and orbital maneuvers to re-entry and sea recovery off Gujarat's coast.