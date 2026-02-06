ISRO's Gaganyaan mission to kick off with uncrewed test flights
Technology
ISRO's first-ever crewed space mission, Gaganyaan H1, is now set to launch in early 2027—right after three uncrewed test flights.
Chairman V Narayanan shared that the first test flight (G1), featuring the Vyommitra robot, is planned but the launch month and date are not yet finalized; two more test flights (G2 and G3) will follow, with schedules to be confirmed.
Two astronauts to orbit Earth for 3 days
Two astronauts will orbit Earth for three days at 400km altitude before splashing down in the Arabian Sea near Gujarat.
ISRO has already completed about 90% of development work for G1 and trained four astronaut candidates.
The LVM3 rocket will handle the launch.