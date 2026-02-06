ISRO's Gaganyaan mission to kick off with uncrewed test flights Technology Feb 06, 2026

ISRO's first-ever crewed space mission, Gaganyaan H1, is now set to launch in early 2027—right after three uncrewed test flights.

Chairman V Narayanan shared that the first test flight (G1), featuring the Vyommitra robot, is planned but the launch month and date are not yet finalized; two more test flights (G2 and G3) will follow, with schedules to be confirmed.