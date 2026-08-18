ISS microgravity may slow intestinal transit but changes largely subsided
Turns out, being in space can really mess with your gut.
A new study just revealed that microgravity on the International Space Station (ISS) may slow down how food moves through astronauts' intestines. This may help explain constipation in astronauts.
The good news? The changes largely subsided within days after astronauts returned to Earth.
Researchers studying 52 astronauts recommend fiber
Researchers looked at blood samples from 52 astronauts who spent months on the ISS between 2006 and 2018.
They found this gut shift happens within weeks of arriving in space.
To help, scientists suggest boosting fiber in astronaut diets so their gut bacteria have more carbs to work with, which could keep things moving smoothly even on future missions to the moon or Mars.
Plus, these findings might even help us understand digestive issues here on Earth!